SYLVESTER GOLDEN JR., 52, Sunset Saturday, Aug. 22 2020. Sunrise Oct. 7, 1967. A native of Fort Wayne, Sylvester was the son of Sylvester (Linda) Golden Sr. and the late Delores (Albert) Essix. Sylvester graduated from Paul Harding High School in 1987 and attended Tennessee State University where he majored in Engineering. Sylvester was an entrepreneur who previously partnered with his uncles in a home security company he also owned a mobile music and movie business. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his companion, Rita Barnes; two fathers, Sylvester (Linda) Golden Sr. and Albert H. Essix; six children, Shardesha (Qualyn), Jakira, Brittney, Khalil, Onisha, and Oniara; five grandchildren; 15 brothers and sisters; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores (Albert) Essix who departed this life July 3, 2017. Funeral service is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Carmichael Funeral Home, 831 East Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store