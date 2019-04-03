SYLVESTER MOORE, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Service is noon Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Haven Missionary Christian Church, 845 W. Creighton Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019