SYLVIA J. HOHNHAUS, 84, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Frank and Sis (Kersey) Krueger. She married Weldy Hohnhaus on Oct. 26, 1963; he preceded her in death in 2001. Sylvia and Weldy were avid fishermen, especially ice fishing. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving are her children, Doug Gleason, Steve (Pamela) Gleason, Cindy (Randy) Thieme, William (Shelly) Hohnhaus, and Wendy (Floyd) Rencher; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Patricia Daniel. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020