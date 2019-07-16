SYLVIA L. O'CONNELL, 62, passed Monday July 15, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 7, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Sylvia was a daughter of the late Fredrick E. and Florence A. (Thomas) Hower. She married William O'Connell on Oct. 10, 1998 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne; he survives. She was the Deli Manager for Kroger's on West State Blvd. for 30 plus years. Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Brigitte O'Connell and Rachel (Raul) Cruz, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Noah Cunningham, Bella and Layla Sutton; sister, Gloria (Terry) Moser of Roanoke, Ind.; niece, Christina (Sean) Powell; and great niece, Rhiannon. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Sakowicz. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7819 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019