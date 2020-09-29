1/1
T. DELORES "DEE" DEUTSCH
T. DELORES "DEE" DEUTSCH, 88, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born Sept. 6, 1932, in Owens ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Lewis C. and Lula L. (Wilson) Williams. She graduated from Owensville High School and attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., for two years. She married her beloved, Vernon C. Deutsch on Nov. 22, 1951 at the General Baptist Church in Owensville, Ind. Dee was a loving mother and supported her husband in his State Farm Insurance career. She was an active, long-time member of Sonrise United Methodist Church, where she was Sunday School, Preschool, and Bible School Teacher. Dee loved to needlepoint and enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's activities. Dee is survived by her husband, Vern; children, Tony Deutsch and Cindy (Greg) Tieman; son-in-law, Kurt Simerman; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ankenbrandt; and brother-in-law, Malcolm Reeves. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Lewis Deutsch; daughter, Pamela K. (Deutsch) Simerman; grandson, Chadrick Glenn Deutsch; infant great-grandson, Chadrick James; and siblings, Louise Reeves, Ellen Stewart, Dorothy Wallace, and James Williams. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sonrise United Methodist Church, 10125 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sonrise United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
