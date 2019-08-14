T. JAMES "JIM" LaBORDE, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with his loving family at his side. "He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather." Theo-philus James "Jim" was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Emporium, Pa. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic, he moved to Fort Wayne. He married his wife, Donna on Aug. 23, 1958. He worked 12 years at Rae Magnet Wire and then 32 years as an electrician with Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jim was extremely passionate about helping dogs and puppies in need through supporting a local foster based, all volunteer, non-profit dog rescue, Perfect Paws. He and Donna personally adopted two rescue dogs, Muffin and Dixie. Everyone who knew Jim, knew he adored these two precious pups. Surviving are his wife, Donna; daughters, Tammy Derickson and Jeanne (Jim) Murphy; son, Jim (Jana) LaBorde; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life open house is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 8536 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To support Jim's passion, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Perfect Paws Pet Rescue www.perfectpawspetrescue.org or PO Box 15868 Fort Wayne, IN 46885-5868. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019