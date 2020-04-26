TAD ARNOLD, 62, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, from multiple cancers in Santa Cruz, Calif. Born in Fort Wayne, Tad graduated from South Side High School and studied Economics at San Diego State University. He worked in construction most of his life, building and repairing homes. Surviving Tad are his son, Peter (Melissa); siblings, Mary (Denis), John (Laurie), Mike (Marilyn), Joe (Angie), and Ellen (Mike); along with four grandchildren, 16 nieces and nephews, and 15 grandnieces and grandnephews. His parents, John and Marjorie Arnold preceded him. "Tad was deeply loved and is missed dearly. Please remember him as you will; he always enjoyed a good party." Private family services and a public Fort Wayne memorial will take place at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020