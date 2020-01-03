TAMARA J. ALLEN, 60, of rural South Whitley, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 6:27 a.m., at her home. Born Feb. 23, 1959, in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Deloris (Shryock) Henry. On July 14, 2000, she was united in marriage to Gregory L. Allen. They made their home in South Whitley their entire married life. Tamara was employed as a bar tender at Dennies VIP Lounge. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Huntington. She enjoyed fishing with her husband Greg. Gardening and canning were also her passions. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Greg Allen; daughter, Jennifer (Praveen) Nattam of Plainfield; son, Justin Allen of Fort Wayne; brother, Jeff Henry of Indianapolis; sisters, Cindy Eckert of Huntington and Susan Zerrusen of Effingham, Ill.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve C. Henry. As per Tamara's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020