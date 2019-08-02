TAMARA J. WHITE, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Wabash, Ind. on Jan. 23, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Lorrin White Jr. and Bette White. Tamara worked at The Arc in Wabash. She loved little children and her dogs and cats. She is survived by her brother, Brad (Lisa) White; and niece and nephew, Ashli M. White and B.J. White; great-nieces and nephews, Zachary White, Kayla White, and Taylor White. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Reverend Bob Arrenobine officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019