TAMARA J. WHITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TAMARA J. WHITE.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TAMARA J. WHITE, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Wabash, Ind. on Jan. 23, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Lorrin White Jr. and Bette White. Tamara worked at The Arc in Wabash. She loved little children and her dogs and cats. She is survived by her brother, Brad (Lisa) White; and niece and nephew, Ashli M. White and B.J. White; great-nieces and nephews, Zachary White, Kayla White, and Taylor White. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Reverend Bob Arrenobine officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details