TAMAS P. MUDRONY, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Tamas was born on May 19, 1948, in Budapest, Hungary, and immigrated to the U.S.A. in 1972. Shortly after arriving he established his own Independent Jewelry business that he retired from in 2010. Many recall peering through his window at Center Court in Glenbrook Mall as he sized their ring or fixed their necklace. He loved to cook and after retirement it became his passion as he was always perfecting his next international delight. Tamas is survived by his "Partner in Crime", as he would say, his loving wife of 17 years, Doris; stepson, Robert M. Sutton; and many close friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery.