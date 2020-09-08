TAMERA LYNN BOSSELMAN, 61, of Roanoke, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Tammy was a loving wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She loved laughter and life. She worked at Lincoln Life and Swiss Re until developing ovarian cancer six years ago. She and Dr. Gary Guiz fought a very hard battle. Tammy will be missed by all who knew her; she touched so many lives. Tammy left a loving husband, Craig William Bosselman; her beloved fur baby, Smokey Bosselman; her only sister, Kimberly Ann Reece-Bowers; her father, Cecil Reece, who is currently fighting his own battle to live; two nephews, Glen-Michael Bowers and Myron-Daniel (Myka) Bowers; two brothers, Kent Edward Bosselman and Gary Lee (Rhonda) Bosselman; two nieces, Jendel and Cassie Bosselman; cousins who grew up just next door who were more like brothers, Adam Jess Reece, Lester Shane (Stephanie) Reece, and Scott Andrew Reece; aunts, Hester Frost, Judy Reece-Powers, Alberta Hale, and Bobbie Ruth Cain; uncle, Bud Reece; and many other wonderful cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by loving mother, Jerry Lee Reece; in-laws, Susan and Earl Bosselman, and David Bosselman; grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. "Instead of flowers, we are asking for donations to go directly to Adam Reece in care of the Hope House." The Hope House is a non-profit that provides a place for family members of loved ones at Lutheran Hospital to stay close to them.: P.O. Box 115, Arcola (IN 46704).



