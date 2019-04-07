Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TANYA L. BARLAGE, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born July 2, 1939 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Douglas Keppler and Vera (Denney) Keppler. A graduate of Warsaw High School, she was employed with Sears for over 25 years, from which she retired. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was actively involved in the quilting group, Christmas family project, and ran the food bank for Shambaugh Elementary School. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and Indy car racing. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Michael) Elsea, Susan A. Barlage, R. Denney (Pam) Barlage, and Laura (Sean) Conley; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Trudy (Michael) Grose. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John R. Barlage; and brothers, Ronald and Donald Keppler. Funeral Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 7715 Sunny Lane, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church. For online condolences visit



TANYA L. BARLAGE, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born July 2, 1939 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Douglas Keppler and Vera (Denney) Keppler. A graduate of Warsaw High School, she was employed with Sears for over 25 years, from which she retired. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was actively involved in the quilting group, Christmas family project, and ran the food bank for Shambaugh Elementary School. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and Indy car racing. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Michael) Elsea, Susan A. Barlage, R. Denney (Pam) Barlage, and Laura (Sean) Conley; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Trudy (Michael) Grose. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John R. Barlage; and brothers, Ronald and Donald Keppler. Funeral Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 7715 Sunny Lane, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close