TANYA M. LOWENSTEIN, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Her last days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Born Tanya Elizabeth Miller on June 4, 1947, in Garrett, Ind., she was the oldest of two children and daughter of Vilas A. and Anne S. Miller. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from North Side High School in 1965. She had one brother, Michael (Cynthia) Miller; one nephew, Seth (Lesley) Miller; two nieces, Katy (Rob) Miller-Ramos and Erin E. Miller; and four great nieces and great nephews. At North Side, Tanya received many local and national honors for her writing and poetry, and she received a scholarship to Rockford College, Rockford, Ill., to study writing. After her second year, she transferred to Indiana University Bloomington, where she graduated with a BA in English and writing. After college, Tanya relocated to Memphis and found her true passion in fashion. She worked for Carolyn Lary, Ltd, an upscale child and youth clothing store for two years. After this, her love of teaching and fashion took her to Bradford Schools, a chain of small private schools focused on vocational instruction and career preparation. Tanya taught a wide variety of fashion-focused classes, including design, history, textiles, and manufacturing. She prided herself on bringing cutting edge fashion to her students. With Bradford, Tanya progressed in positions, starting in Fort Wayne, through Pittsburgh, to New York. In New York, Tanya was quickly contracted to head the Fashion Merchandising program at Nassau County Community College. NCCC was renowned for its fashion program, which served as a feeder for the Manhattan fashion industry. Also in New York, Tanya's career as a writer flourished. Writing as Tanya Indiana, she had articles in a number of alternative magazines, including Spin, Thrasher, Village Voice, Bop, Renegade, and many others. Her writing focused on trends in fashion and music, and through this she met a variety of newsmakers. Tanya continued her professorship for more than 25 years, touching thousands of students, many of whom went on to careers in the N.Y.C. fashion industry. She took a special pride in watching her students develop their knowledge and ambition, and received many accolades for her trend-setting leadership. Tanya retired in 2012, returning to Fort Wayne to be closer to family and friends. She had a passion for collecting, and managed collections of many fashion and design icons. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her. A memorial celebration is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. For full details, send an email to: Tanyamemorial2019@gmail.com. Preferred memorials are to Allen County S.P.C.A. or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

