TARSHA LEVETTE JONES, 43, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Shardai sha Williams; parents, Delois and Ronnie Savage; brothers, Ronnie Jones Savage Jr. and Jocquail Jones; grandmothers, Annie Pearl Jones and Curtis sean E. Bright; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie Bee and Mark Savage, Willie C. Bright and Edward J. Jones. Service is noon Friday, May 3, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1151 Francis St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2019