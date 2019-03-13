Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TEDDY EUGENE BRYAN, 86, of Fort Wayne, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hope Health Care in Ft. Myers, Fla. Born Sept. 14, 1932, in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of William H. and Mary (Rogers) Bryan. In 1950, he graduated from Huntington High School and then continued his education as an industrial electrician apprentice. He served in the Air Force and was blessed with the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight in 2019. He loved his family, church, and country. On Dec. 12, 1951, he married Jacqulyn J. Lewis in Huntington, Ind. After 32 years of service, Ted retired from International Harvester as an engineer. Ted then worked as a Realtor/ broker for Realty Flex of N.E. Indiana, LLC for 16 years. He lived life with a joyful heart and lived life to the fullest always putting others first. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and remodeling homes. Survivors include his children, Kathleen (Carl) Leech of LaGrange, Ind., Jeff E. (Lynne) Bryan of Gas City, Ind., Cindi (Gary) Williams of Cary, N.C., and Cheryl (Thadd) Daly of Longview, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his best friend, Pat Miller. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, William W., Kenneth D., Russell, and Ralph Bryan; and sisters, Gloria A. Grille and Wanda Brown. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the . To sign the online guestbook, please visit



