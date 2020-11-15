1/1
TERENCE M. O'NEIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERENCE M. O'NEIL, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away from Covid-19 on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1934, in Amityville, N.Y., Terry was he was a son of Charles and Elizabeth (Whyte) O'Neil. Terry graduated from Lake Forest Academy. He furthered his education with a degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He moved his family to Fort Wayne in 1970 to take a position with Eckrich. He later retired from JP Morgan Chase as a Financial Advisor. While living in Fort Wayne, Terry was involved with many civic groups. He was a long time board member of the Cinema Center. He was also a board member of the Fort Wayne Urban League, and a board member of the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club. Terry loved being a part of the Wednesday night Racketeers, playing golf, tennis, ski trips, and all of his great friendships. Terry and Dot enjoyed golfing together and winter trips to Florida. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and the Brooklyn Dodgers and lived to see them win the World Series. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dot; six children, Marie O'Neil of Fort Wayne, Erin O'Neil of Durango, Colo., Maureen (Andre) O'Neil of Huntersville, N.C., Lori Altman of Skokie, Ill., Terry (Kim) O'Neil of Fishers, Ind., and Scott Altman of Carmel, Ind.; brother, Tom (Emily) O'Neil of Guilford, Conn.; sister-in-law, Nancy O'Neil of New York; seven grandchildren, Kaylie (Tyler), Olivia, William, Tim, Kyra, Aidan, and Allison; and one great-granddaughter, Livi. Terry was preceded in death by his mother and father; and two brothers, Rory and Jack. In order for the family to keep loved ones safe during the pandemic, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, www.bgcfw.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved