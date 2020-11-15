TERENCE M. O'NEIL, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away from Covid-19 on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1934, in Amityville, N.Y., Terry was he was a son of Charles and Elizabeth (Whyte) O'Neil. Terry graduated from Lake Forest Academy. He furthered his education with a degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He moved his family to Fort Wayne in 1970 to take a position with Eckrich. He later retired from JP Morgan Chase as a Financial Advisor. While living in Fort Wayne, Terry was involved with many civic groups. He was a long time board member of the Cinema Center. He was also a board member of the Fort Wayne Urban League, and a board member of the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club. Terry loved being a part of the Wednesday night Racketeers, playing golf, tennis, ski trips, and all of his great friendships. Terry and Dot enjoyed golfing together and winter trips to Florida. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and the Brooklyn Dodgers and lived to see them win the World Series. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dot; six children, Marie O'Neil of Fort Wayne, Erin O'Neil of Durango, Colo., Maureen (Andre) O'Neil of Huntersville, N.C., Lori Altman of Skokie, Ill., Terry (Kim) O'Neil of Fishers, Ind., and Scott Altman of Carmel, Ind.; brother, Tom (Emily) O'Neil of Guilford, Conn.; sister-in-law, Nancy O'Neil of New York; seven grandchildren, Kaylie (Tyler), Olivia, William, Tim, Kyra, Aidan, and Allison; and one great-granddaughter, Livi. Terry was preceded in death by his mother and father; and two brothers, Rory and Jack. In order for the family to keep loved ones safe during the pandemic, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, www.bgcfw.org