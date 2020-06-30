TERESA ANN RICHARDSON
TERESA ANN RICHARDSON, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Oct. 4, 1948, she was a daughter of the late William and Phylliss Seibold. Teresa was very loved and adored by her family and will be greatly missed. Survivors inclu her daughter, Sonia K. Davila; son, Robert W. Richardson; sisters, Janell (Donald) Strachota and Ronda (Lonnie) Wasson; grandchildren, Bryanna Trevino, Elayna Trevino, Julian Davila, Andrea Davila and Claire Richardson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Seibold. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
