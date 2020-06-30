TERESA ANN RICHARDSON, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Oct. 4, 1948, she was a daughter of the late William and Phylliss Seibold. Teresa was very loved and adored by her family and will be greatly missed. Survivors inclu her daughter, Sonia K. Davila; son, Robert W. Richardson; sisters, Janell (Donald) Strachota and Ronda (Lonnie) Wasson; grandchildren, Bryanna Trevino, Elayna Trevino, Julian Davila, Andrea Davila and Claire Richardson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Seibold. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.



