TERESA BUTT, 78, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Georgetown Place, Fort Wayne. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bernadette (Gerar dot) Huguen ard. She belonged to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, where she was also a member of the Altar Society, the Rosary Sodality, was a Eucharist Minister, and volunteered for Marriage Encounter. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and 765 Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. As members of the Family Motorcoach Association, she and her husband loved their time traveling in their motorhome where they enjoyed camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. Teresa also enjoyed gardening, canning, and making wine and homemade noodles. She especially loved her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Butt; daughter, Sandy (Mike) Hale of New Haven; grandchildren, Jim (Angie) and Josh (Amber) Hale, both of New Haven, and Jason (Whitney) Hale of New Boston, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Ann Sumney and Jeannie Brunelli, both of Arizona, Joan Suttell of Florida, Lavon Squier and Joe Huguenard, both of Fort Wayne, Deloris Bowers of Poe, Helen Bandelier, Rita Fry, Judy, Virgil, Louis, and John Huguenard, all of New Haven. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bob, Don, Francis, and Bernon Huguenard. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation a half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Masses, or 765 Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020