TERESA REARICK
TERESA REARICK, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Some of Terri's interests included fishing, reading, Notre Dame football, Chicago White Sox baseball, walking, and loving all animals especially her cat Chloe. She will be remembered for how she loved and cared for her friends and family. Terri retired from Ingram Book in 2018. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ralph; son, Jon (Heather); and grandkids, Brayden and Rosie. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gloria Seiler; and best friend, Janice Heller. Funeral service is 12:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., with calling beginning at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Preferred memorials in Terri's name may be directed to "Hope for Animals" or IU Methodist Indianapolis Dept of Neurosurgery". Arrangements have been entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
