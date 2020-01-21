TERESA S. GOFF, 33, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Hicksville, Ohio, she was a daughter of Lisa Musser of Hamilton, Ind., and the late LaVon Musser. Teresa worked as a financial analyst with Lincoln Financial. She was a loving mother who loved caring for her children and attending their activities. Teresa is also survived by her fianc‚, Matthew Stebbins of Fort Wayne; children, Lily and Ryan; and sisters, Kayla Bosell of Garrett, Ind., and Sara Dirrim of Angola, Ind. Calling is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial will take place at Ridgelawn Cemetery of Breckenridge, Mich. Memorials may be made to Indiana Donor Network or to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020