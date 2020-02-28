TERESA S. MILLER, 91, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born in Hicksville, Ohio, on Sept. 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Myrtle Schliesser. She was a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Teresa enjoyed volunteering at the WFWA television station, the Embassy, the Allen County Library, and Miss Virginia's Mission. For three generations Teresa enjoyed babysitting in her home for many children over the years. In her life, she had the opportunity to go on three hot air balloon rides of which she greatly enjoyed. Teresa is survived by her children, Michael (Sandra) Miller, Kris (James) Gill and Connie Myers; grandchildren, Briana, Tony, Tessa, Nicholas, Emily, Travis, and Kira; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul (Velma) Schliesser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Miller; daughters, Rebecca Woods and Penny Miller; and siblings, Carrol Schliesser, Basil Schliesser and Katherine Rogers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Food Bank, Charis House Shelter for Women or WFWA television station.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2020