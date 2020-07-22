1/1
TERESA (KINERK) SCOTT
TERESA (KINERK) SCOTT, 54, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She taught at Miami Middle School in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her husband, Marshall Scott; two sons, Joshua Murphy and Tyler Morris; brother, Brian Kinerk; sister, Christine (Matthew) Portala; and mother, Carol Kinerk. She was preceded in death by her father, Nelson Kinerk. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798), with visitation two hours prior.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 PM
Living Faith Missionary Church
JUL
23
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Living Faith Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
July 22, 2020
t seems as if I knew Teri forever. She was a shining light and special to all who knew her. May she rest in peace with her dad. Deepest sympathy to all of her family!
Diane H. Ormerod
Friend
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tammra Wilson
