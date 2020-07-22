TERESA (KINERK) SCOTT, 54, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She taught at Miami Middle School in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her husband, Marshall Scott; two sons, Joshua Murphy and Tyler Morris; brother, Brian Kinerk; sister, Christine (Matthew) Portala; and mother, Carol Kinerk. She was preceded in death by her father, Nelson Kinerk. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798), with visitation two hours prior.