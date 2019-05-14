Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRENCE J. WARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TERRENCE J. WARD, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Fla., after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born the youngest of three children, he was a son of the late Clifford and Viola Ward of Fort Wayne. Terry graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954 and the University of Notre Dame in 1958. In 1960, he founded Ward Insurance, which he ran for 40 years until his retirement in 2000. He was an accomplished woodworker and was happiest in his workshop handcrafting for friends and family. Terry enjoyed a good story, a good cocktail, and a good laugh. He was an ardent Notre Dame fan, and spent many afternoons cheering his Fighting Irish to victory. An avid reader, he had an uncanny ability to put people at ease with his wonderful sense of humor and easygoing intellectual curiosity. "Uncle T" was everybody's favorite uncle and made lasting friendships wherever he went. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah (Popp) Ward; four children, Barry (Olivia), Mark (Pattie), Kevin (Amy), and Megan (Scott Barber); nine grandchildren, Kim France, Brianna and Patrick Ward, Caroline and Brayden Ward, and Finley, Whitman, Lachlan and Zaylie Barber; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen, and sister, Sheila Danehy. Funeral mass is 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4525 Arlington Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), where the family will greet friends prior to the service in the foyer beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Terry's name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Bishop Luers High School.

