TERRIE KAY TSCHANTZ, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on -Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, Terrie was the daughter of the late Thomas Dean and Betty Jane Haviland. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whom provided lifelong care for her special daughter Stacey. She will be truly missed by her family. Terrie is survived by her children, Scott H. Tschantz, Susan J. (Dan) Parker and Lisa J. (Randy) Hinojosa; brother, Nick (Janis) Haviland; and grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Isabelle, Griffin, Thomas, Carter, and Amelia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harold Tschantz; her special daughter, Stacey Lynne Tschantz; and infant brother, Teddy Haviland. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019