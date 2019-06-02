TERRY A. FLESHER, 75, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic, Westin, Fla. He was the son of the late Gerald and Vera Flesher. A native of Indiana, he also lived in Kentucky, California and Florida, where he retired after working 25 years. He was a member of Ocala Palm Worship Community. Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy E. Flesher of Ocala, Fla.; sister, Janet (Bill) Naylor of Birmingham, Ala.; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). To leave condolences visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019