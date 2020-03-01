TERRY DEE BUESCHING, 71, of Rome City, Ind., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 15, 1948, in Indianapolis, he was a son of the late Derward and Marylou (Berkey) Buesching and was raised in Fort Wayne. He honorably served in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy. On April 20, 1985, in Huntington he married Karen Kurmanaker. He and his wife owned and operated Parks Photography. Surviving are his wife, Karen Buesching of Rome City; a son, Nathan Buesching of Oregon; four grandchildren; and a brother, Kent (Judy) Buesching of Fort Wayne. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Orange Township Cemetery near Rome City. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020