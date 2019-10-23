TERRY DONAT, 55, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Kendall-ville. Terry was born July 25, 1964, in Kend-allville, the son of Richard Earl and Marilyn May (Walter) Donat. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1983. After graduation, he went to work at his grandfather's company, C.M. Donat & Sons Pepsi Distributor in Rome City. He was employed with Pepsi Cola Company for 36 years. He married Annette Linnea Temple on May 10, 1986, at Trinity Church in Kendallville. He was a member and served as an elder at South Milford Church of Christ and First Church of Christ in Garrett. Surviving are his wife, Annette Donat of Kendallville; sons, Brandon (Megan) Donat of Angola and Joshua Donat of Kendallville; mother, Marilyn Donat of Rome City; sisters, Kathy (Daryl) DeMuyt of Rome City, Chris (Troy) Hartman of Kendallville, and Dawn (Rob) Hutcherson of Bridgeman, Mich. He was preceded in death by his father, Oct. 28, 1998. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Church of Christ, 213 East King St., Garrett, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Burial will follow the service at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville. Memorial donations may be made to A.L.K. Cancer Research. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019