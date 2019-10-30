TERRY KENT MORROLF, 82, pased away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Carl Morrolf and Genevieve Wickham. Terry married Laurel Deal and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2005. He worked for Harvester as a mechanic for 23 years and after retirement he owned Allied Welding Service. Terry enjoyed riding motorcycles and going go-kart racing with his grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Michael (Jill) Morrolf, Theresa Morrolf, Pamela Morrolf, Merrit Morrolf, and Mitchel (Jamie) Morrolf; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose (Al) Burkett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Morrolf; grandson, Lucas Morrolf; and sister, Carol Wickham. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Funeral Home, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019