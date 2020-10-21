1/1
TERRY L. ANDERSON
TERRY L. ANDERSON, 68, of New Haven, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Terry loved movies, old videos, old cars and going to car shows. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; children, Dan (Liz) Anderson, Traci (Andrew) Lang and Rachael (Isiah) Greenfield; stepchildren, Charity (Brian) Cass and Christopher Lambert; and 11 grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N .Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Preferred memorials in Terry's honor may be directed the The Wounded Warriors Project.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
