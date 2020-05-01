TERRY L. BRINDLE
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share TERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERRY L. BRINDLE, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born Sunday, Dec. 20, 1953, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Max E. Brindle and Nora Mae (Bradbury) Farber. He married JoAnn Sue DeWitt in 1975; she preceded him in death on April 28, 2017. Terry retired in 2016, after more than 40 years of service as a carpenter. He was an active member of Wallen Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Chad) Handwork and Mandi (Marshall) Oliver, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Ted (Betty) Brindle; and grandchildren, Sean Lahmeyer, Adam Handwork and Joshua Handwork. He was also preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Sue Brindle; and brothers,Trenton Brindle and Tom Brindle. Private family services are being held. There will be a Facebook Live Stream at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Memorial donations may be given to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved