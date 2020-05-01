TERRY L. BRINDLE, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born Sunday, Dec. 20, 1953, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Max E. Brindle and Nora Mae (Bradbury) Farber. He married JoAnn Sue DeWitt in 1975; she preceded him in death on April 28, 2017. Terry retired in 2016, after more than 40 years of service as a carpenter. He was an active member of Wallen Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Chad) Handwork and Mandi (Marshall) Oliver, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Ted (Betty) Brindle; and grandchildren, Sean Lahmeyer, Adam Handwork and Joshua Handwork. He was also preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Sue Brindle; and brothers,Trenton Brindle and Tom Brindle. Private family services are being held. There will be a Facebook Live Stream at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Memorial donations may be given to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2020.