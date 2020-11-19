TERRY L. GOOD, 72, of Hudson, Ind., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Born in Monroe, Mich., he was a son of Richard and the Lucille (Berry) Good. After driving his mail truck for 40 plus years, he retired and moved to Lake of the Woods. He enjoyed the special time spent building muscle cars and specialty golf carts with his sons. He also enjoyed his many lake friends and watching the water flow with his dog, Knight. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosanne (Pranger) Good; sons, Scott (fianc‚e, Renee) of Fort Wayne and Kevin (Stephanie) Good of Wolcottville, Ind.; two shining stars - granddaughter, Meghan and grandson, Brandon; father, Richard E. Good Sr.; three sisters, Pam (Robert) Rynders, Carol (Gary) Covey and Deb (James) Helmke; and two brothers, William (Pilar) Good and Richard Good. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille; brother, Gary; and sister, Patty. "We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Parkview Regional Medical Center ICU for their loving and compassionate care. You truly are Heroes." Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior. He will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to Allen County Humane Society or an animal rescue group of donor's choice. www.covingtonmemorial.com