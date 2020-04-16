TERRY L. HAMMAN, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born Feb. 6, 1949, in Bluffton, Ind., Terry was the son of the late Ned and Margaret Hamman. Terry served proudly aboard the U.S.S. Kittyhawk. Terry worked for HHGregg and was enjoying his retirement. He loved to travel, take nature walks, visit casinos, but fishing was his passion. After teaching his wife Darlene to bait her own hook, she joined in on the fun. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Darlene Hamman. He was the proud father of his daughter, Tiffany; grandfather of his grandson, Terry Beal; and brother of his sister, Donna Rockey. He was also the greatest cat dad to Dax, Dexter, and Max. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 16, 2020