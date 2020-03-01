Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRY L. KLINKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TERRY L. KLINKER, 79, of Apollo Beach, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 1940, Terry graduated from Wood burn High School in Indiana. He was a U.S. Naval Air veteran where he received his electronics training and trained future naval pilots. Terry spent his career in agriculture, spending 30+ years in modern dairy farm equipment and large dairy operations, retiring to Apollo Beach, Fla., in 2000. Terry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; son, Terry II; granddaughters, Erika Lindsey and Ashley (Kyle) Collins; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Parker Lindsey and Victoria Collins; brothers, Bill and Lynn Klinker; sister, Charlotte McCowan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sons, Timothy and Andrew; parents, Ernest H. and Donna Klinker; brothers, Garth and James Klinker; and sister, Beverly Gumm. Terry was much loved by his family and the communities he touched. To quote Terry's son, "If I can be half the person my Dad was, the giving husband, father, and grandfather, I'll have done alright." Two Celebrations of Life are being planned for Apollo Beach, Fla., and New Haven, Ind., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or Christ Lutheran Church, Woodburn, Ind.

