TERRY L. MEYERS, 84, of Jasper, Ind., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, 12:34 p.m., at home. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 30, 1935, he was a son of Howard and Eva (Forsythe) Meyers. He married Barbara Kuether on Sept. 1, 1956, in Cedarburg, Wis.; she preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2019. Terry graduated from Indiana University and followed all IU sports, especially basketball, his entire life. He also had a passion for playing golf and was very good at it. He was a United States Army veteran, stationed in Germany from 1955 to 1957. Terry went on to work as the Transportation Manager at Tell City Chair Company from 1965 to 1975. He then went on to become part owner and manager of 231 Plaza Truck Stop from 1975 until it closed in 2009, when he retired. Terry admired Bob Knight, who once quoted, "The will to succeed is important, but what's more important is the will to prepare." Terry lived by those words. Surviving are his daughter, Lori Susmark; son, Brad (Alexandria) Meyers; granddaughter, Stephanie Susmark; and brother, Jack Meyers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Meyers. Private funeral services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans' Administration. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2020.