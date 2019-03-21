TERRY L. WOODS, 57, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Indianapolis. Terry grew up in Fort Wayne. He was an employee at Fort Wayne Newspaper's from 1996 to 1997. Surviving are his wife, Ena Oliver Woods; children, Angelicia Dickey, Terrance Coleman, and Quantre (Breionda) Coleman; 10 grandchildren; and stepson, Elliott Oliver. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6427 Blackstone Drive.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019