TERRY LEE KNISELY, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Terry enjoyed playing piano, collecting collectibles and cars. He is survived by his cousins, Jeff Freimuth, Bill Freimuth, Linda Hennessey, David Lang, Jim Lang, Paula Clauser, Becky Russell, Mark Hamilton, Teresa Schomburg, and Renea Shey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Jean Knisely; and parents, Clarence Knisely and Betty J. Walters. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Burial at Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020