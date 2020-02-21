TERRY LEE KNISELY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRY LEE KNISELY.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TERRY LEE KNISELY, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Terry enjoyed playing piano, collecting collectibles and cars. He is survived by his cousins, Jeff Freimuth, Bill Freimuth, Linda Hennessey, David Lang, Jim Lang, Paula Clauser, Becky Russell, Mark Hamilton, Teresa Schomburg, and Renea Shey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Jean Knisely; and parents, Clarence Knisely and Betty J. Walters. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Burial at Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.