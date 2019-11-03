TERRY M. KEITH

TERRY M. KEITH, of Florida, passed Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Born May 23, 1955, he was a son of the late William and Marie (Hartley) Keith. He worked in banking in Fort Wayne. Surviving are daughter, Amber (Brian) Riepenhoff; brothers, William and Rickey; stepsons Joshua (Tonya) and Zachary (Janna) Harl; and eight grandchildren. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at George White Funeral Home, Quincy, with calling from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Quincy Legion.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019
