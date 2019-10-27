TESS MARIE BECK, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019; the Lord allowed Tess to fully spread her wings and return home. She is survived by her two daughters, Tiffani and Emily Beck; her sisters, Anita (Chris) Woodard and Nikki Ratty; parents, David Beck and Nancy (Sid) Vaught; and her grandfather, James T. Beck. Also including her grandchildren, Mila and Elias Griffith, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and her nieces and nephews. She will be happily preceded in death by her significant other of 21 years, Gary Dye; her brother, Joshua Beck; her uncle, Mike Rhymer; and her grandparents, Betty Beck, Delbert (Delphina) Rhymer. "She will be greatly missed but she's finally free." A short memorial service and celebration of her life is 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. www.diginitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019