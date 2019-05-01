Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home 111 South Water St Monroeville , IN 46773 (260)-623-3279 Send Flowers Obituary

THALA LAURENE MARTIN, 76, of Albion, Ind., passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:07 p.m., at North Ridge Village in Albion. Born Jan. 5, 1943, of Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Owen Stevens and Eva (Lehman) Stevens. She married Robert J. Martin on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Monroeville. She was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and a former member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Thala was a 1962 graduate of Monroeville High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing solitaire, mayhan, and photography. Thala loved outings with her girlfriends, visiting with family, and going to church on Sundays. Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Martin of Fort Wayne; daughters, Melissa (Anthony) Montgomery of Noblesville, Ind., and Joan (Ralph) Gibson of Albion, Ind.; son, David (Amy) Martin of Churubusco, Ind.; brother, Myron Stevens of Fort Wayne; sisters, Laurna (Jerry) Bulmahn of Decatur, Ind.; Leona Hahn of Fort Wayne and Angela (Glen) Buuck of Auburn, Ind.; and six grandchildren, Gregory Guiler, Christopher Webb, Carly Crowell, Amanda Martin, Thomas Martin, and Lucinda Montgomery. She was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Michelle, Richard and Patrick Martin; and a sister, Marsha Riggs. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

THALA LAURENE MARTIN, 76, of Albion, Ind., passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:07 p.m., at North Ridge Village in Albion. Born Jan. 5, 1943, of Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Owen Stevens and Eva (Lehman) Stevens. She married Robert J. Martin on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Monroeville. She was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and a former member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Thala was a 1962 graduate of Monroeville High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing solitaire, mayhan, and photography. Thala loved outings with her girlfriends, visiting with family, and going to church on Sundays. Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Martin of Fort Wayne; daughters, Melissa (Anthony) Montgomery of Noblesville, Ind., and Joan (Ralph) Gibson of Albion, Ind.; son, David (Amy) Martin of Churubusco, Ind.; brother, Myron Stevens of Fort Wayne; sisters, Laurna (Jerry) Bulmahn of Decatur, Ind.; Leona Hahn of Fort Wayne and Angela (Glen) Buuck of Auburn, Ind.; and six grandchildren, Gregory Guiler, Christopher Webb, Carly Crowell, Amanda Martin, Thomas Martin, and Lucinda Montgomery. She was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Michelle, Richard and Patrick Martin; and a sister, Marsha Riggs. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close