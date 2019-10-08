The following obituary is being republished to provide information not included in the obituary that published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. MARTHA E. SCOTT, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Celebration of Life Service is noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Garden of Gethsemane, 1201 McGalliard Road, Muncie (IN 47303), where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Michelle Cobb officiating. Service has been entrusted to L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson, Ind. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Martha E. Scott Handicapped Accessibility Fund, c/o Fowlerton United Methodist Church, 315 North Franklin Street, Fowlerton (IN 46930).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019