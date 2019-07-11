THELMA HARDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA HARDY.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

THELMA HARDY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She worked many years as a cook. Surviving are her daughters, Shirley (Rufus) Jones, Patricia Thomas, Karen (Willie) Miles, Sharon (Emmanuel) Thompson, and Charlotte Davis; sons, Luther, Vernon and Glenn Hardy (Penney Mosley), and other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grace United Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 Phenie St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.