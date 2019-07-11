THELMA HARDY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She worked many years as a cook. Surviving are her daughters, Shirley (Rufus) Jones, Patricia Thomas, Karen (Willie) Miles, Sharon (Emmanuel) Thompson, and Charlotte Davis; sons, Luther, Vernon and Glenn Hardy (Penney Mosley), and other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grace United Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 Phenie St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 11, 2019