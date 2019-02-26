THELMA J. GRIFFITH, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 19, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Leroy C. and Thelma (Dailey) Anderson. Thelma is survived by her children, Glen (Sandra) Griffith and Diane (Larry) Coleman; son-in-law, David Wehnert; grandchildren, Dawn, Jenny, Angie, Tiffany, Chris, Melanie, Amanda, Joe, Richard, and Myah; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Griffith; daughter, Bethany Wehnert; and grandson, Toby. Services will be private for family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2019