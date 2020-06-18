THELMA WILLIAMS, 91, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lucy Chambers. She was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and retired from North American Van Lines. Thelma is survived by her children, Tracy (Rowena) Williams of Indianapolis, Ind., Shawnee (Richard) Bates of Zionsville, Ind., and Scott (Brianna) Williams of Fort Wayne; sister, Lois McKinney of Fort Wayne; the grandchildren she raised, Nina (Chris) Anderson of Virginia Beach, Va., Shawnee Thomas and Bree Jackson, both of Fort Wayne, and Sterling (Christina) Gilliard of Hinesville, Ga.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchil dren, great-great grandchildren, family and friends. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Williams Jr.; son, Marshall Chambers Williams; and brother, Paul Chambers II. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.