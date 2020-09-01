THEO ALEXANDER MICHAEL GOBLE, 1, of Churubusco, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Survivors include his parents, Adam and Kimberly Goble; siblings, Avery, Greyson and Alyssa; his grandfathers, Jim Brineman and Marv Goble; uncles, Roger (Gladys Ryes) Brineman, Brent Goble and Andrew Goble; aunts, Heidi (Brian) Krider, Ingride (Mike) McClain, Gretchen (Stan) Chalvire and Brigitte (Zach) Henson; many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Janice Brineman and Jane Goble. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to St. John Catholic Church for Masses. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com