1/1
THEO ALEXANDER MICHAEL GOBLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEO ALEXANDER MICHAEL GOBLE, 1, of Churubusco, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Survivors include his parents, Adam and Kimberly Goble; siblings, Avery, Greyson and Alyssa; his grandfathers, Jim Brineman and Marv Goble; uncles, Roger (Gladys Ryes) Brineman, Brent Goble and Andrew Goble; aunts, Heidi (Brian) Krider, Ingride (Mike) McClain, Gretchen (Stan) Chalvire and Brigitte (Zach) Henson; many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Janice Brineman and Jane Goble. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to St. John Catholic Church for Masses. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved