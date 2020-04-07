THEODORE B. HADE, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born Aug. 26, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Leland L. and Florence D. (Snyder) Hade. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked at Falstaff Brewery for over 25 years, and retired in 1990 from Gladieux Electric. He was an avid Bridge player. He is survived by his son, Thomas Hade of Fort Wayne; daughters, Deborah McRae of Fort Wayne, Margie (Rick) Coe of Columbia City and Jenny (Jim) Gunkel of Wolcottville; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janice M. (Hageman) Hade, in 2004; sisters, Helen Van Kirk and Dorothy Carson; and brothers, Richard Hade and Horace A Hade. Private family services are being held. A Celebration of Theodore's Life and burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, family and friends will be notified at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2020