THEODORE "PETE" MITORAJ, 83, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Born in Meriden, Conn., Pete was the son of the late John and Mary Mitoraj. Pete earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical and Chemical Engineering from Tri State University. He worked for Havester for 19 years, before working at ITT for 20 until his retirement. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Pam Evans Mitoraj; children, Mary "Mollie" Mitoraj, John "Pat" Mitoraj; grandchildren, Nicholas Holmes, Patrick Mitoraj, Kimberly Lieb; great-grandchildren, Cruz and Leo Holmes. Pete was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher Mitoraj; and his sister, Eleanor Stacey. A Memorial Mass is 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church for the Ave Maria House. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020