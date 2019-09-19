Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE P. "TED BETLEY. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

THEODORE P. "TED BETLEY, joined his family in heaven on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Grey Stone Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a year of various health issues. Born on June 20, 1929 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Alexander Betley and Clara (Kintz) Betley. He attended Central High School until 1946 when he joined the U.S. Army. He received his GED from Central in 1947 during deployment to Japan for the Occupation of Japan; he then returned to Fort Wayne, and was recalled to Korea in 1950. He was very proud that he returned as a Master Sergeant. Upon his return he was reacquainted with Audrey Bradfield, a neighbor of his parents'. They became engaged and were married on Sept. 20, 1952. They had one son, Teddy Paul, who passed at age 32. Ted worked for Home Telephone & Telegraph-GTE-Verizon for 40 years. Living in Fort Wayne, he was President of the Polish Flacons of Fort Wayne, and that began some fun times going to Polish dances and forming a bowling team. "So many wonderful memories of those years." Dancing was Ted's love, especially the polka. He was also an active Boy Scout Leader and proud of his time with the Scouts. After transferring to Verizon in Tampa, Fla., he became and active member of the Masons, Shriners and Sojourners. The decades they lived there, he, Audrey and their son made many new friends, and an extended family of their Masonic brothers and sisters. He looked forward to teaching youngsters about American history. Upon the death of Teddy Paul, and wife Audrey (Bradfield) Betley in 2008, he returned for Fort Wayne in 2013. He joined American Legion Post 241 in Waynedale and once again was very active. Ted was one of the most patriotic veterans you would find. He was proud of his service in Japan and Korea, and never ceased to expound his love of America, honoring the military, and anyone in service to the country. In 2014 he tookd the Northeastern Indiana Honor Flight and was so proud to have that opportunity. He loved people and was always ready to help anyone in need especially young people. He is survived by cousins, Gerald "Jerry" (Bonnie) Betley of Huntertown, Ind., and Bonnie Betley (Larry) Hilsmier of Fort Wayne. He also has three nieces, Donna Mae Chapman, Brenda Betley, both of Fort Wayne, and Rita Whitman of Kent, Wash. He was also preceded in death by his son, Teddy Paul; wife, Audrey; sister, Vera, and brother, Bill. Northern Indiana Funeral Care is handling his final wishes for cremation, then his ashes will be sent to Blount & Curry in Tampa, Fla. where he will be buried next to his wife and son. There will be no service at his request. There will be a gathering of family and friends along with light dinner food to celebrate Ted's life at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Waynedale American Legion Post 241. To honor Ted's memory, donations may be made to American Legion Post 241, 7605 Bluffton Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 465809), or to The Grand Lodge of Florida, P.O. Box 1020, Jacksonville, (FL 32201-1020), in the memo area "Masonic Home Endowment Fund." "We will miss him, but all the wonderful memories will continue. Dance on, Ted!" Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.



