1/1
THEODORE WILLIAM NAHRWOLD Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THEODORE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEODORE WILLIAM NAHRWOLD JR., 78, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne, after a short battle with COVID-19. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Theodore Sr. and Imogene (Hinshaw) Nahrwold. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for International Harvester, Magnavox, and Parkview Hospital, retiring in 2012. He was also a Little League baseball umpire for 40 years and an usher at Parkview Field for five years. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah "Erika" Walker of Monroeville and Tammy (Reuben) Alexander of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Terry (Sandra) and Larry (Olga) Nahrwold, both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Conner Moore, Libby Moore, Carleen Sky, Sam Moore, and Hazel Alexander. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Gretchen (Downing), in 2013; and infant sister, Carolyn Sue, in 1940. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Private graveside service and burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Life Villages. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved