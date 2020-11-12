THEODORE WILLIAM NAHRWOLD JR., 78, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne, after a short battle with COVID-19. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Theodore Sr. and Imogene (Hinshaw) Nahrwold. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for International Harvester, Magnavox, and Parkview Hospital, retiring in 2012. He was also a Little League baseball umpire for 40 years and an usher at Parkview Field for five years. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah "Erika" Walker of Monroeville and Tammy (Reuben) Alexander of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Terry (Sandra) and Larry (Olga) Nahrwold, both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Conner Moore, Libby Moore, Carleen Sky, Sam Moore, and Hazel Alexander. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Gretchen (Downing), in 2013; and infant sister, Carolyn Sue, in 1940. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Private graveside service and burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Life Villages. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com