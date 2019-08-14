|
|
|
|
THERESA A. ANDERSEN, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 21, 1929, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late George and Edna Renner. In 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Andersen. Theresa was the last surviving member of the famous 31 Card Club and a charter volunteer for the Botanical Conservatory. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother. Theresa is survived by her sons, Tim (Charlene), Tom (Jackie) and David (Brittney) Andersen, all of Fort Wayne, John (Carol) Andersen of Indianapolis, Ind., Dan (Kim) Andersen of Greenwood, Ind., and Joe (Charlene) Andersen of Freeport, Fla.; daughter, Cynthia (Jack Haggenjos) Andersen of Cincinnati, Ohio; 19 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. Theresa was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Daniel P. Andersen; brothers, George, Herb, Eddie, and John Renner; and sisters, Mary Neumann, Esther Beery, and Edna Poitras. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary at 7:45 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Women's Care Center of Fort Wayne, Masses or St. Jude Hospital for Children. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019
|
|
|
|