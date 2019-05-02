Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA A. BIRELEY. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

THERESA A. BIRELEY, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Merrill ville, Ind. Born July 19, 1925, in Seattle, Wash., she was a daughter of the late James and Ethel (Foreman) Cunningham. She was a very active and involved member of St. Therese Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul. She worked as a homemaker along with having worked at Lincoln Life Insurance Company, North American Van Lines, and Thomas and McNeal. Surviving are her son, Michael (Gayle) Bireley of Schererville, Ind.; grandsons, Capt. Jason (Kelly) Bireley of Fort Wayne and Ross (Natalie) Bireley of Springhill, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Ashlyn; and godchildren, Jacque Roller of Sarasota, Fla., and Keith Roller of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Bireley, in 2008; sister, Rita Richison; nephew, Steven Richison; and godson, Larry Davis. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from to 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with a Rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Theresa's memory may be made to masses or St. Vincent de Paul. Found memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



THERESA A. BIRELEY, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Merrill ville, Ind. Born July 19, 1925, in Seattle, Wash., she was a daughter of the late James and Ethel (Foreman) Cunningham. She was a very active and involved member of St. Therese Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul. She worked as a homemaker along with having worked at Lincoln Life Insurance Company, North American Van Lines, and Thomas and McNeal. Surviving are her son, Michael (Gayle) Bireley of Schererville, Ind.; grandsons, Capt. Jason (Kelly) Bireley of Fort Wayne and Ross (Natalie) Bireley of Springhill, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Ashlyn; and godchildren, Jacque Roller of Sarasota, Fla., and Keith Roller of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Bireley, in 2008; sister, Rita Richison; nephew, Steven Richison; and godson, Larry Davis. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from to 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with a Rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Theresa's memory may be made to masses or St. Vincent de Paul. Found memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Bireley family. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close